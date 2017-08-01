Bears' Adam Shaheen: Making his mark in red zone
Shaheen has made his presence felt in the red zone through the first five days of training camp, Rich Campbell of The Chicago Tribune reports.
Shaheen impressed at this year's Combine by running a 4.79 dash at 6-foot-6, 278 pounds, displaying the requisite athletic ability to eventually become both an excellent blocker and receiver. While the Division II product shouldn't be expected to make an immediate impact despite being selected in the second round, his size could make him an attractive option for the Chicago offense near the goal line. Zach Miller (foot) and Dion Sims are still better bets to handle significant snap counts, but Shaheen could take on more than initially expected if he continues to shine at training camp.
