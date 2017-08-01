Bears' Adam Shaheen: Making mark in red zone
Shaheen has made his presence felt in the red zone through the first five days of training camp, Rich Campbell of The Chicago Tribune reports.
Shaheen impressed at this year's Combine by running a 4.79 dash at 6-foot-6, 278 pounds, displaying the requisite athletic ability to eventually become both an excellent blocker and receiver. While the Division II product shouldn't be expected to make an immediate impact despite being selected in the second round, his size could make him an attractive option for the Chicago offense near the goal line. Zach Miller (foot) and Dion Sims are still better bets to handle significant snap counts, but Shaheen could take on more than initially expected if he continues to shine at training camp.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
-
Dynasty Update: Allen, Watkins moving up
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty...
-
Dynasty update: Watson up, Trubisky down
Heath Cummings ranks his top 40 quarterbacks, including the summer's biggest risers and fa...
-
Tight End Tiers 2.0
You don't have to take a tight end right away, but prioritizing the position based on the first...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 2.0
The second tier of receivers isn't where the good players end, but there is a difference once...