Shaheen (foot) was listed as a non-participant in Tuesday's practice.

Since being a healthy scratch in Week 10, Shaheen hasn't practiced and is trending toward a fourth straight absence. If he's unable to get onto the field for Wednesday's session, the Bears will likely be led by J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted and Bradley Sowell at tight end Thursday against the Lions since Ben Braunecker (concussion) isn't expected to play.

