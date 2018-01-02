Bears' Adam Shaheen: Misses third straight game with chest injury
Shaheen (chest) was inactive for the last three games of the 2017 season, and he finished the year with 12 receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games.
After catching just one pass on two targets over the first eight games of the season, Shaheen posted at least 39 yards in three of his last five games while scoring twice during that span. On the season, he was targeted more than twice on just two occasions, but he certainly showed flashes that will cause fantasy managers to realize he's a player who could become a strong producer. Going into his second NFL season, he may still need another year or so to continue his development, but he could be a tantalizing upside pick in fantasy drafts.
