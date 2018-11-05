Bears' Adam Shaheen: Nearing return to practice
Coach Matt Nagy said that Shaheen (foot) is "getting very close" and could return to practice this week, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Shaheen has lingered on injured reserve since the start of the season, and has not yet been able to return to practice despite participating during Chicago's pregame warmups since Week 7. Whenever the 2017 second-round pick is able to retake the field, he's expected to serve as the team's No. 2 tight end behind Trey Burton. The Bears' first official practice of the week will occur Wednesday, during which time Shaheen appears to have a chance at making his return.
