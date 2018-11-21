Bears' Adam Shaheen: No practice Tuesday
Shaheen is under the league's concussion protocol and sat out Tuesday's practice.
Shaheen suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter of Sunday's matchup with the Vikings. The tight end will need to clear the league's concussion protocol before he's eligible to play, though with the Bears set to face off with the Lions on Thursday, that seems like a long shot. Ben Braunecker will likely see an increased workload if Shaheen is inactive.
