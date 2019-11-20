Bears' Adam Shaheen: No practice Wednesday
Shaheen (foot) did not practice Wednesday.
Shaheen sat out Week 11's loss to the Rams due to a foot injury, and he has yet to make tangible progress in his recovery. With Trey Burton (calf) now on injured reserve, the Bears will be forced to rely on Ben Braunecker as the No. 1 option at tight end if Shaheen misses any more time.
