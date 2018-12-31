Shaheen wasn't targeted in the Bears' victory over the Vikings, and he finished the campaign with five catches for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Shaheen missed the first couple months of the season after landing on injured reserve with foot and ankle injuries. Upon his return, he did get a number of looks in the red zone, but otherwise, he wasn't an integral part of the Bears' passing attack. Signed through 2020 and still on an upward career arc, he'll likely be used primarily as a blocker and red-zone weapon while Trey Burton continues to vacuum up the majority of targets.