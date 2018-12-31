Bears' Adam Shaheen: Not targeted in Week 17
Shaheen wasn't targeted in the Bears' victory over the Vikings, and he finished the campaign with five catches for 48 yards and a touchdown.
Shaheen missed the first couple months of the season after landing on injured reserve with foot and ankle injuries. Upon his return, he did get a number of looks in the red zone, but otherwise, he wasn't an integral part of the Bears' passing attack. Signed through 2020 and still on an upward career arc, he'll likely be used primarily as a blocker and red-zone weapon while Trey Burton continues to vacuum up the majority of targets.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...