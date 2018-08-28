Coach Matt Nagy doesn't expect Shaheen (foot, ankle) to be placed on injured reserve, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "There's different things that could happen with [Shaheen]," Nagy said. "But again we're waiting for the results to come back from these different opinions and then we'll have a much clearer picture with that."

Shaheen suffered foot and ankle sprains during the second week of the preseason, leaving his Week 1 availability in question. The nature of Nagy's conversation suggests the tight end will miss the early part of the season, but it does at least seem that the Bears aren't yet considering IR. The 2017 second-round pick was expected to fill a part-time role behind prized offseason acquisition Trey Burton, potentially sharing in-line snaps with Dion Sims (concussion).