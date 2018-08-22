Bears' Adam Shaheen: Nursing foot sprain along with ankle issue
Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Tuesday that tests on Shaheen's sprained right ankle also revealed that the tight end is dealing with a sprained foot, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Fortunately for Shaheen, the former injury is classified as a low-ankle sprain rather than a high-ankle issue, which would necessitate a longer recovery timetable. Nagy relayed that while Shaheen also isn't dealing with any sort of fracture, the Bears don't have a clear timeline for the second-year player's return to action. In all likelihood, he'll be held out for the rest of the preseason, with Shaheen's participation level in the Bears' practices leading up to Week 1 likely to dictate his status for that contest. Shaheen and Dion Sims (concussion) appear set to serve as Chicago's top in-line tight ends this season, allowing free-agent pickup Trey Burton to line up out wide more frequently and handle fewer blocking responsibilities.
More News
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Could still play Week 1•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Set for further evaluation•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Injures ankle•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Hauls in three passes•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Ticketed for secondary role as receiver•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Misses third straight game with chest injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Reviewing our latest 0.5 PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft, which features a starting lineup...
-
Eisenberg's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
Preseason Week 2 takeaways
Dave Richard goes deep on Preseason Week 2 to find what you need to know before you draft.
-
Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Podcast: Deep league drafting
Need some advice for a deeper league? We’ll tell you why positional tiers are so important...