Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Tuesday that tests on Shaheen's sprained right ankle also revealed that the tight end is dealing with a sprained foot, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Fortunately for Shaheen, the former injury is classified as a low-ankle sprain rather than a high-ankle issue, which would necessitate a longer recovery timetable. Nagy relayed that while Shaheen also isn't dealing with any sort of fracture, the Bears don't have a clear timeline for the second-year player's return to action. In all likelihood, he'll be held out for the rest of the preseason, with Shaheen's participation level in the Bears' practices leading up to Week 1 likely to dictate his status for that contest. Shaheen and Dion Sims (concussion) appear set to serve as Chicago's top in-line tight ends this season, allowing free-agent pickup Trey Burton to line up out wide more frequently and handle fewer blocking responsibilities.