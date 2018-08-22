Bears' Adam Shaheen: Nursing foot sprain in addition to ankle issue
Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Tuesday that tests on Shaheen's sprained right ankle also revealed that the tight end is dealing with a sprained foot, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Fortunately for Shaheen, the former injury is classified as a low-ankle sprain rather than a high-ankle issue, which would necessitate a longer recovery timetable. Nagy relayed that while Shaheen also isn't dealing with any sort of fracture, the Bears don't have a clear timeline for the second-year player's return to action. In all likelihood, he'll be held out for the rest of the preseason, with Shaheen's participation level in the Bears' practices leading up to Week 1 likely to dictate his status for that contest. Shaheen and Dion Sims (concussion) appear set to serve as Chicago's top in-line tight ends this season, allowing free-agent pickup Trey Burton to line up out wide more frequently and handle fewer blocking responsibilities.
