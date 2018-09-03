Shaheen (foot) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Larry Meyer of the Bears' official site reports.

Shaheen wasn't originally expected to land on IR after suffering a sprained right ankle and foot during the Bears' preseason win over the Broncos Aug. 18, but he'll be a candidate to return to the active roster after spending at least the first eight weeks of the season on the sideline. The tight end won't need surgery to repair the issue, so the Bears expect him to play at some point in 2018. Trey Burton remains the No. 1 option at TE in Chicago with Dion Sims (concussion), Ben Braunecker and Daniel Brown (shoulder) providing depth.