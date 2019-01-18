Bears' Adam Shaheen: Plays only six games
Shaheen caught five of six targets for 48 yards and one touchdown over six games.
Shaheen suffered an ankle and foot sprain in August and it ended up costing him more than half the season. The 25-year-old saw an increased snap count in the wild-card loss to the Eagles -- Trey Burton (groin) was sidelined -- but had only three receptions for 13 yards. The 2017 second-round pick has yet to produce much offensively but will look to change that in year three as the No. 2 tight end behind Burton.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Gase to fly with Darnold with Jets
The long-stagnant Jets offense has potential to thrive now that Adam Gase will mesh with Sam...
-
Conference championship DFS picks
Four teams, two games and one last chance to set your old fashioned DFS lineup. Dave Richard...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...