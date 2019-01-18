Shaheen caught five of six targets for 48 yards and one touchdown over six games.

Shaheen suffered an ankle and foot sprain in August and it ended up costing him more than half the season. The 25-year-old saw an increased snap count in the wild-card loss to the Eagles -- Trey Burton (groin) was sidelined -- but had only three receptions for 13 yards. The 2017 second-round pick has yet to produce much offensively but will look to change that in year three as the No. 2 tight end behind Burton.