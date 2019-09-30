Play

Shaheen caught two passes for 13 yards in Chicago's 16-6 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Shaheen continues to see quite a bit of field time, but he's primarily a blocker who's been targeted seven times on the season, and he's currently not a player who can be counted on in fantasy lineups.

