Bears' Adam Shaheen: Posts 39 yards in Sunday defeat
Shaheen caught two passes for 39 yards in Sunday's loss to the Packers.
Before this game, Shaheen had caught just one pass for a two-yard touchdown, but with Zach Miller (knee) out for the season and Dion Sims missing this game due to illness, he saw his most playing time of the year. He caught both of his targets, and turned one of his catches into a 31-yard gain, but once Sims returns, he'll likely continue to see very few targets. Regardless, he's still an excellent player to stash in dynasty leagues.
