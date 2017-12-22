Shaheen (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Shaheen was a limited participant at each practice this week, just as he was last week prior to being held out of Saturday's 20-10 loss to the Lions. A return to full participation would have instilled confidence, but it instead seems Shaheen could be a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. An absence would free up playing time for Daniel Brown, who caught three of four targets for 32 yards in Week 15.