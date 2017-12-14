Shaheen (chest) is questionable for Saturday's game at Detroit.

Limited by a chest injury during Week 15 preparations, Shaheen will enter the weekend with a fog hanging over his status. Granted, his ability to practice makes him a decent bet to suit up, but the Bears won't confirm it until the release of their inactive list at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. If active, his track record of late could yield fruit, as evidenced by 10.4 YPT and two touchdowns over the last five games.

