Shaheen caught one pass for six yards in the Bears' 10-3 loss to the Packers.

With Trey Burton (groin) inactive, Shaheen drew the start, but he was only targeted twice. Aside from his six-yard catch, he was thrown a pass in the red zone that the defensive back stripped loose for an incompletion. With Burton's injury unlikely to be a long-term issue, Shaheen won't carry much fantasy value until he becomes a bigger part of the offense.