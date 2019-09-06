Bears' Adam Shaheen: Quiet in starting role
Shaheen caught one pass for six yards in the Bears' 10-3 loss to the Packers.
With Trey Burton (groin) inactive, Shaheen drew the start, but he was only targeted twice. Aside from his six-yard catch, he was thrown a pass in the red zone that the defensive back stripped loose for an incompletion. With Burton's injury unlikely to be a long-term issue, Shaheen won't carry much fantasy value until he becomes a bigger part of the offense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Off to a fast start
We haven't seen many quarterbacks with the kind of potential to do damage with their legs like...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 TE Preview: Finding help
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 1 including projections,...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 QB Preview: Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 1 including...