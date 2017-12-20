Shaheen (chest) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Shaheen is merely replicating his activity level from a week ago, which resulted in the first DNP of his career Saturday at Detroit. The preceding indicates he may have to log a full practice before the Bears' training staff gives the all-clear for Sunday's matchup with the Browns.

