Shaheen (lower back) is not participating at practice Monday, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Shaheen also missed Sunday's practice due to the issue, and it's not known if he's expected to face an extended absence. It's an ominous start to training camp as the 24-year-old attempts to put together a healthy season after missing 13 games across his first two years in the league.

