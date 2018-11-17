Bears' Adam Shaheen: Returns from injured reserve
Shaheen (foot/ankle) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Shaheen resumed practice Nov. 7 and coach Matt Nagy indicated earlier this week he was still considered day-to-day, but the placement of fellow tight end Dion Sims (concussion) on IR prompted the move. Shaheen isn't a lock to play Sunday's game against the Vikings given his recent return to practice, but his quick activation is a great sign for how the team sees his situation. The 2017 second-round pick should be considered questionable for Sunday's divisional tilt for now, and will likely slot in as the Bears' No. 2 tight end behind starter Trey Burton once he's fully clear of the injury.
