Shaheen (foot/ankle) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Shaheen resumed practice Nov. 7 and coach Matt Nagy indicated earlier this week he was still considered day-to-day, but the placement of fellow tight end Dion Sims (concussion) on IR prompted the move. Shaheen isn't a lock to play Sunday's game against the Vikings given his recent return to practice, but his quick activation is a great sign for how the team sees his situation. The 2017 second-round pick should be considered questionable for Sunday's divisional tilt for now, and will likely slot in as the Bears' No. 2 tight end behind starter Trey Burton once he's fully clear of the injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories