Shaheen caught his only target for a two-yard touchdown in Sunday's win over the Steelers.

With the Bears running a play at the goal line with multiple tight ends on the field, Shaheen found himself uncovered in the back of the end zone where he caught the easy scoring pass. Although he profiles as an outstanding stash in dynasty leagues, he's not seeing enough playing time to be a factor for fantasy teams at this time.

