Bears' Adam Shaheen: Scores first NFL touchdown Sunday
Shaheen caught his only target for a two-yard touchdown in Sunday's win over the Steelers.
With the Bears running a play at the goal line with multiple tight ends on the field, Shaheen found himself uncovered in the back of the end zone where he caught the easy scoring pass. Although he profiles as an outstanding stash in dynasty leagues, he's not seeing enough playing time to be a factor for fantasy teams at this time.
More News
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Back on field•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Getting right hand looked at•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Sees most duties on special teams in Week 1•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Plays mostly with reserves in Sunday win•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Catches one pass in Saturday victory•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Expected to have sizable role in offense•
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...