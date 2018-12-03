Bears' Adam Shaheen: Scores first touchdown of season
Shaheen caught two passes for five yards and a touchdown in the Bears' Week 13 loss to the Giants.
Shaheen caught his short touchdown pass from Chase Daniel to put the Bears on the scoreboard in the first quarter, and he saw just one additional target during the remainder of the game. Primarily a blocking tight end, he'll likely continue to be a low-volume player, but his size and athletic ability gives him the potential to score a touchdown at any time.
