Shaheen caught four passes for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Shaheen was targeted a season-high five times against a Bengals secondary that was without three of its four starters, and he was wide open on three of his receptions. He should've had an even better day, but the one target he failed to haul was a drop that would've resulted in a short touchdown. It's difficult to predict continued success for the remainder of this season for the rookie tight end, as he was targeted just once over his previous two games, but his dynasty stock is sky high.