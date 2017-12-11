Bears' Adam Shaheen: Scores second touchdown of 2017 on Sunday
Shaheen caught four passes for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Bengals.
Shaheen was targeted a season-high five times against a Bengals secondary that was without three of its four starters, and he was wide open on three of his receptions. He should've had an even better day, but the one target he failed to haul was a drop that would've resulted in a short touchdown. It's difficult to predict continued success for the remainder of this season for the rookie tight end, as he was targeted just once over his previous two games, but his dynasty stock is sky high.
More News
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Fails to see a target in Week 13•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Finds end zone•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Posts 39 yards in Sunday defeat•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Could see larger role with Miller, Sims out•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Scores first NFL touchdown Sunday•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Back on field•
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...