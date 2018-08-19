Shaheen will undergo further testing after suffering an ankle injury in Saturday's preseason game against the Broncos, Brad Briggs of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Shaheen made one catch for five yards before exiting Saturday's game. The severity of the injury, which will be known within the next few days, will impact the 2017 second-round pick's ability to battle Dion Sims (concussion) for the No. 2 TE gig behind Trey Burton. Shaheen's coming off a mild rookie campaign of 12 receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns, and will be an afterthought in the fantasy realm as long as Burton is on board.