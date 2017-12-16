Shaheen (chest) is listed as inactive Saturday at Detroit.

Despite practicing in a limited basis all week, the Bears won't take any chances with their rookie tight end, who has shown promise the past five games with 10.4 YPT and two touchdowns. Dion Sims and Daniel Brown will handle the bulk of the tight-end reps Week 15.

