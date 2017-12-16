Bears' Adam Shaheen: Sidelined Saturday
Shaheen (chest) is listed as inactive Saturday at Detroit.
Despite practicing in a limited basis all week, the Bears won't take any chances with their rookie tight end, who has shown promise the past five games with 10.4 YPT and two touchdowns. Dion Sims and Daniel Brown will handle the bulk of the tight-end reps Week 15.
More News
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Questionable for Week 15•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Listed as limited Tuesday•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Scores second touchdown of 2017 on Sunday•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Fails to see a target in Week 13•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Finds end zone•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Posts 39 yards in Sunday defeat•
-
Week 15 DFS plays
Heath Cummings knows the Patriots and Steelers have the highest over/under of the week. There's...
-
Fantasy football: Avoid Lamar Miller
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 15 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 15 TE sleepers
In a down week for tight ends, Charles Clay is one of several sleepers who can help you in...
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.