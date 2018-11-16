Coach Matt Nagy wouldn't commit to Shaheen (foot/ankle) being activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports. "I hope so, but I don't know," Nagy said, when asked if the tight end was ready to make his season debut.

Shaheen resumed practicing Nov. 7, but because he hasn't been added back to the 53-man roster yet, the Bears aren't obligated to reveal the extent of his on-field participation. It thus remains unclear how well Shaheen is progressing from the sprained right foot and ankle that he first suffered in August. Nagy recently labeled Shaheen as day-to-day, which at least implies that the 25-year-old remains under consideration for an activation from IR at some point. The Bears would have until Nov. 28 to make a decision on that front.