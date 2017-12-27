Bears' Adam Shaheen: Still limited Wednesday
Shaheen (chest) was limited at practice Wednesday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Prior to absences the last two games, Shaheen was listed as a limited participant on all three injury reports. Without an increase in activity, he appears to be an iffy candidate to return to action Sunday at Minnesota.
