Shaheen (foot) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report.

Shaheen was a healthy scratch Week 10 and hasn't practiced in the meantime due to a foot injury. Elsewhere in the tight end room, Trey Burton (calf) is on injured reserve, and Ben Braunecker has been diagnosed with a concussion, leaving J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted and Bradley Sowell as the sole healthy bodies.

