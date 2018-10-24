Shaheen (foot/ankle) still hasn't returned to practice, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Placed on injured reserve at the start of the season, Shaheen was eligible to resume practicing last week and will first be eligible to play Week 9 in Buffalo (Nov. 4). His continued absence from the practice field suggests his target date may need to be pushed back to mid-November or perhaps even later. The 2017 second-round pick should eventually get some snaps on early downs and near the goal line, but he doesn't pose much of a threat to Trey Burton's workload.

More News
Our Latest Stories