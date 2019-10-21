Shaheen caught two passes for 25 yards while securing a two-point conversion in Chicago's 36-25 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Shaheen was invisible in this contest until the game was completely out of hand in the last three minutes. During that time, he made both of his receptions along with a two-point conversion grab. He's averaging two receptions per game, and would only gain fantasy relevance if he moves into a more significant role in the offense.