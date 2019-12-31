Bears' Adam Shaheen: Targeting training camp return
General manager Ryan Pace said Tuesday that he expects Shaheen (foot) to be on the Bears' roster when training camp starts, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Shaneen will enter the last year of his rookie deal in 2020. The 2017 second-round pick has played in just 27 of a possible 48 contests in his career, during which time he's caught 26 passes for 249 yards and four touchdowns. Shaheen missed the last eight games of 2019 on injured reserve, so it will be imperative for him to return to full health for offseason workouts.
