Bears' Adam Shaheen: Three receptions
Shaheen caught three passes for 24 yards in Chicago's 16-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday.
With Trey Burton still working his way back from off-season green surgery, Shaheen saw multiple targets for the second week in a row, though he had minimal fantasy impact. As Burton continues to see more playing time, expect Shaheen to see more time as a blocker while only seeing occasional targets.
