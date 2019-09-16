Shaheen caught three passes for 24 yards in Chicago's 16-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

With Trey Burton still working his way back from off-season green surgery, Shaheen saw multiple targets for the second week in a row, though he had minimal fantasy impact. As Burton continues to see more playing time, expect Shaheen to see more time as a blocker while only seeing occasional targets.

