Bears' Adam Shaheen: Ticketed for secondary role as receiver
Head coach Matt Nagy sees Shaheen as a good fit as a traditional in-line tight end with added versatility, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
With Trey Burton having been signed to function as the "U" position in the offense, which is the receiver/tight end hybrid spot that Travis Kelce excelled when Nagy was the offensive coordinator with the Chiefs, Shaheen will primarily be slotted as a blocker. Nagy also stated that Shaheen can play Burton's hybrid role as well, but Shaheen projects to be a much better blocker. Since the odds of two tight ends posting big numbers is small, Burton is looking like the player to target in fantasy leagues, making Shaheen little more than a player to stash in deep leagues.
