Shaheen (foot) is ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Lions.

The Bears will be without both Shaheen and Ben Braunecker (concussion) for this Thanksgiving Day game. J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted and Bradley Sowell will work in as a result. Holtz has played nine games with Chicago this season and averaged a shade under 20 offensive snaps per game, recording two catches for 23 yards, while Horsted and Sowell have suited up for just four games combined.

