Bears' Adam Shaheen: Unavailable in Week 16
Shaheen (chest) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Shaheen was unable to advance past limited participation in practice this week, prompting the Bears to hold out the rookie for the second straight week. His absence leaves Dion Sims and Daniel Brown to handle most of the reps at tight end, though neither profiles as more than a fantasy dart in Week 16.
More News
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Questionable after another limited session•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Remains limited this week•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Sidelined Saturday•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Questionable for Week 15•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Listed as limited Tuesday•
-
Bears' Adam Shaheen: Scores second touchdown of 2017 on Sunday•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...