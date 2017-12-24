Shaheen (chest) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Shaheen was unable to advance past limited participation in practice this week, prompting the Bears to hold out the rookie for the second straight week. His absence leaves Dion Sims and Daniel Brown to handle most of the reps at tight end, though neither profiles as more than a fantasy dart in Week 16.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories