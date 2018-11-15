Bears' Adam Shaheen: Viewed as day-to-day
Coach Matt Nagy labeled Shaheen (foot) as "day-to-day" Thursday, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports. "We're just making sure if he does play [Sunday against the Vikings], give us what we need," Nagy said of the tight end.
The Bears designated Shaheen to return from injured reserve last Wednesday, giving the team until Nov. 28 to decide whether he's fit for a return to the active roster or if he'll be shut down for the rest of the season. Nagy's comments cast some doubt on Shaheen's readiness to contribute in Week 11, but the Bears will presumably wait and see what he's able to do at practices Thursday and Friday before making a call on his status.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...