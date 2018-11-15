Coach Matt Nagy labeled Shaheen (foot) as "day-to-day" Thursday, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports. "We're just making sure if he does play [Sunday against the Vikings], give us what we need," Nagy said of the tight end.

The Bears designated Shaheen to return from injured reserve last Wednesday, giving the team until Nov. 28 to decide whether he's fit for a return to the active roster or if he'll be shut down for the rest of the season. Nagy's comments cast some doubt on Shaheen's readiness to contribute in Week 11, but the Bears will presumably wait and see what he's able to do at practices Thursday and Friday before making a call on his status.