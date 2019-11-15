Play

Shaheen (foot) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Shaheen was added to the injury report Thursday as a non-participant and was unable to retake the practice field Friday. The 25-year-old was a healthy scratch for Week 10, so Ben Braunecker should again serve as the Bears' No. 2 tight end.

