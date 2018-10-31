Bears' Adam Shaheen: Won't practice this week
Shaheen (foot/ankle) is making progress but won't practice this week, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Shaheen worked out on the field during pregame warmups the past two weeks, but he apparently hasn't shown quite enough to warrant reinstatement for practice. The Bears want to be cautious about the timing of his activation from injured reserve, as they'll have two weeks to make a decision on placing him back on IR (or not) once he begins practicing. Shaheen does seem to be on track for a small role in the Chicago offense at some point in November.
