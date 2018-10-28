Shaheen (foot/ankle) worked out on the field prior to Sunday's game against the Jets, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

For the second week in a row, Shaheen has been active during pregame warmups. On this occasion, he was seen hopping on one foot and high-knee running. While the activity was minimal, he seems to be trending toward an appearance in practice. Whether that happens this week or not remains to be seen, but Shaheen is eligible to be activated from injured reserve and play as early as next Sunday at Buffalo.