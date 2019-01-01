Amos registered five tackles in Chicago's Week 17 win over the Vikings to wrap up the season with 73 tackles, a sack and two interceptions.

Although Amos set a career high with 73 tackles, he's posted at least 65 in each of his four years with the Bears, making him a steady fantasy option. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and assuming he continues in a starting role, he should continue to be a slightly above average IDP at the safety position.