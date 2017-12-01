Amos (hamstring) didn't practice Friday and is doubtful for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Amos will likely miss his first game of the season, and the third-year pro has been extremely consistent lately, accruing 56 tackles in his last eight appearances. With reserve safeties Deon Bush and Deandre Houston-Carson both nursing ankle injuries, the Bears' secondary could be in trouble come Sunday. The lone healthy safeties are Eddie Jackson and Chris Prosinski.

