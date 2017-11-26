Amos left Sunday's game against the Eagles with a hamstring injury and is questionable to return.

Amos has taken over as the starting strong safety since Quintin Demps (arm) was placed on injured reserve. Through seven games as a starter, Amos has racked up 50 tackles, three pass breakups and one pick-six. The Bears are down to two healthy safeties -- Deon Bush and Eddie Jackson.

