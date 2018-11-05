Amos intercepted a pass while adding a sack and seven tackles in Chicago's Week 9 win over the Bills.

After performing as a solid IDP in each of the last-two seasons, Amos had averaged fewer than five tackles without a single sack or interception before this week's eruption. Unless he builds upon this performance in the near future, he's lacked the upside to be a reliable weekly lineup option.

