Amos intercepted a pass while adding two tackles in Chicago's Week 11 win over the Vikings.

Amos intercepted his second pass over the past three weeks, and during that span he's also recovered a fumble while adding a sack. On the season, he's averaging 4.3 tackles, so his IDP value has come via his recent surge of big-play production, but since big plays are typically random, his weekly downside makes him a risky lineup option.

More News
Our Latest Stories