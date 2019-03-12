Bears' Adrian Amos: Moving within NFC North
Amos will sign with the Packers, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Green Bay has been unusually active at the top of the market, first signing OLB Za'Darius Smith away from Baltimore and luring Amos away from the division-rival Bears. The 2015 fifth-round pick started 56 of 60 games during his four years in Chicago, recording at least 62 tackles each season. Amos had career-high marks in a number of categories in 2018, including tackles (73), passes defensed (nine) and interceptions (two). His consistent work in coverage should be massively helpful to a Green Bay defense that's become accustomed to shaky play on the back end.
