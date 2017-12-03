Amos (hamstring) is on the inactive list for Sunday's matchup against San Francisco.

Amos has been a steady producer for the Chicago defense of late, recording six or more tackles in every game since Week 4. He'll miss his first game of the year Sunday, however, joining fellow safeties Deon Bush (ankle) and Deandre Houston-Carson (ankle) on the inactive list.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories