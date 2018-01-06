Bears' Adrian Amos: Records 11 tackles in finale
Amos posted a season-high 11 tackles in the Week 17 loss to the Vikings to end the season with 69 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception return for a touchdown in 13 games.
Amos started the season as a special-teamer, but as injuries struck the Bears' secondary, he was thrust into a starting role in Week 4. He quickly became an excellent IDP performer, as he collected at least six tackles in all but one of his 10 starts, and he became valuable enough to the team that he was removed from special teams in the last two games of the season. Assuming he's earned a starting role for 2018, he should be one of the top IDPs selected at safety in fantasy drafts as he enters the last year of his contract with the Bears.
More News
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...