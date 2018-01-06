Amos posted a season-high 11 tackles in the Week 17 loss to the Vikings to end the season with 69 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception return for a touchdown in 13 games.

Amos started the season as a special-teamer, but as injuries struck the Bears' secondary, he was thrust into a starting role in Week 4. He quickly became an excellent IDP performer, as he collected at least six tackles in all but one of his 10 starts, and he became valuable enough to the team that he was removed from special teams in the last two games of the season. Assuming he's earned a starting role for 2018, he should be one of the top IDPs selected at safety in fantasy drafts as he enters the last year of his contract with the Bears.