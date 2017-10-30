Amos collected six tackles and recovered a fumble in Chicago's 20-12 loss to the Saints.

Amos has tallied at least six stops in each of the four games he's played since moving to the starting lineup. In addition to sporting a solid tackle floor, he's also recovered a fumble and returned an interception for a touchdown over the last three weeks, making him a viable IDP option.

