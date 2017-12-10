Amos (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Amos was unable to practice this week and was listed as doubtful heading into the weekend, so he never had a great shot at suiting up. His absence clears the way for Deon Bush and Chris Prosinski to pick up more snaps at safety.

